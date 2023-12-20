A cute lady is making great strides in her educational pursuit as she has passed all her courses and assignments

As soon as she saw her result, Vee Kativhu took to LinkedIn to celebrate passing with a grade 'A'

Vee is studying for her PhD in education, and urban leadership at the Claremont Graduate University, USA

A young lady has inspired social media users with the excellent progress she is making in the pursuit of her studies.

Vee Kativhu is a PhD student at the Claremont Graduate University, USA where she said she has spent three months so far.

Vee said she was scared when she started at Claremont Graduate University. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Vee K.

She is doing her PhD in education and urban leadership, and she has become an inspiration for her followers due to her young looks.

Vee said on LinkedIn that she passed her assignments with a grade "A" as confirmed by her professor.

Vee said:

"I did it. My professor just confirmed that I’ve passed my first semester as a PhD student with an ‘A’ grade. That’s 4 months, 13 assignments, 38 readings and a few essay crises later. I can’t believe 4 months have flown by like that. I feel so different from the girl who was scared about her first day, to now, a shining ‘A’ grade PhD student.

"I am doing this PhD in education, urban leadership because I want to become the best educator I can be and lead in the field of girls' education & international education policy! So doing this Doctorate degree is very important to me."

LinkedIn users congratulate Vee

Teaching Training Together said:

"Congratulations Vee. You are doing well, championing for Education. We are rooting for you."

Chioma Alumonah said:

"Is it four months already?!! I seems like a month ago that you started your PhD journey. I am so glad that you have gotten to this point and even more glad that you are excelling while at it. Congratulations Vee K. Keep Soaring!"

