US-Based Educationist Lists 10 Ways to Secure Fully-Funded Scholarship Abroad With Low CGPA
- There is hope of securing a fully funded international scholarship for Nigerian students who graduated with low CGPA
- A teaching assistant at the University of Iowa, Ugochukwu Madu, listed several steps the concerned graduates need to take to improve themselves
- The US-based educationist said a good CGPA is not the only requirement needed to secure a fully-funded scholarship abroad
Iowa, United States - A teaching assistant at the University of Iowa, Ugochukwu Madu, has highlighted steps students who graduated with a low CPGA can take to improve their chances of securing a fully-funded scholarship abroad.
Madu said scholarships abroad are not meant for only first-class graduates, hence, there’s no need to write themselves off because they graduated with a low CGPA.
He explained that CGPA is just one out of many other requirements as some first-class graduates are still struggling to get scholarships because they are yet to get the other requirements right.
In a post shared via his X page (formerly known as Twitter)@UgochukwuCFR, he stated the other requirements as:
- Gain teaching experience; it'll earn you a Teaching Assistantship
- Gain research experience from nearby research labs; it'll earn you a Research Assistantship
- Get related work experience as it speaks to your level of skills in the field
- Publications: Even if you can publish one research article yet, at least submit abstracts to reputable journals and include them on your CV as "under review" or "works in progress."
- Conferences: Attend and speak at conferences
- Take up leadership positions
- Take up Volunteering positions
- Take up internship positions
- Join professional bodies in your field
- Enrol in short online courses (MOOCS) on Coursera, Udemy etcetera.
