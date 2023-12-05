There is hope of securing a fully funded international scholarship for Nigerian students who graduated with low CGPA

A teaching assistant at the University of Iowa, Ugochukwu Madu, listed several steps the concerned graduates need to take to improve themselves

The US-based educationist said a good CGPA is not the only requirement needed to secure a fully-funded scholarship abroad

Iowa, United States - A teaching assistant at the University of Iowa, Ugochukwu Madu, has highlighted steps students who graduated with a low CPGA can take to improve their chances of securing a fully-funded scholarship abroad.

Madu said scholarships abroad are not meant for only first-class graduates, hence, there’s no need to write themselves off because they graduated with a low CGPA.

He explained that CGPA is just one out of many other requirements as some first-class graduates are still struggling to get scholarships because they are yet to get the other requirements right.

In a post shared via his X page (formerly known as Twitter)@UgochukwuCFR, he stated the other requirements as:

Gain teaching experience; it'll earn you a Teaching Assistantship

Gain research experience from nearby research labs; it'll earn you a Research Assistantship

Get related work experience as it speaks to your level of skills in the field

Publications: Even if you can publish one research article yet, at least submit abstracts to reputable journals and include them on your CV as "under review" or "works in progress."

Conferences: Attend and speak at conferences

Take up leadership positions

Take up Volunteering positions

Take up internship positions

Join professional bodies in your field

Enrol in short online courses (MOOCS) on Coursera, Udemy etcetera.

