55 universities in the US and Canada that waive application fees for undergraduate and graduate programmes have emerged

Some of the listed universities waive application fees based on financial hardship or academic excellence

This was disclosed by Ugochukwu Madu, a teaching assistant at the University of Iowa in the United States

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Iowa, United States - A teaching assistant at the University of Iowa, Ugochukwu Madu, has provided a piece of important information for Nigerian admission seekers in the United States and Canada.

Madu has listed 55 universities in the US and Canada that waive application fees for undergraduate and graduate programmes.

Nigerian admission seekers can apply to 55 application fee waiver universities in US, Canada Photo Credit: @UgochukwuCFR

Source: Twitter

According to the information shared via his X page (formerly known as Twitter) , Madu said some universities waive application fees based on financial hardship or academic excellence

55 application fee waivers from universities in US, Canada

Here is the complete list of the institutions:

1. West Virginia University Institute of Technology, USA

2. Wayne State University, USA

3. American University, USA

4. Northeastern University, College of Engineering, USA

5. Arizona State University, USA [

6. Aquinas College, USA

7. Boston University, USA

8. University of Idaho, Department of Chemistry, USA

9. Cornell University (All programs): Granted based on financial hardship

10. Illinois Wesleyan University, USA

11. Dartmouth College, USA

12. University of Central Florida, USA

13. University of Florida, Herbert Wertheim College of Engineering, USA

14. Simon Fraser University, School of Computing Science, Canada

15. Michigan Technological University, USA (All programs)

16. Miami University, USA: Undergraduate admissions (Apply by Nov. 1)

17. Purdue University, College of Engineering, USA

18. University of Southern Maine, USA

20. University of New Haven, USA: Undergraduate

21. University of Rochester, USA

22. Rochester University, Department of Biomedical Engineering, USA

23. Rochester University, Department of Chemistry, USA

24. Rochester University, Microbiology, Immunology and Virology, USA

25. University of Lynchburg, USA

26. University of British Columbia, Canada

27. University of St. Thomas, Minnesota, USA

28. Wellesley College, Massachusetts, USA

29. Clemson University, USA

30. Texas A&M University, USA

31. University of Alabama

32. University of Texas Health San Antonio Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, USA

33. University of Texas at San Antonio, Neuroscience PhD Program, USA

34. University of Nebraska, USA

35. University of Maryland Global Campus, USA

36. University of Notre Dame, USA

37. University of Dayton

37. University of Colorado Boulder Astrophysical & Planetary Sciences, USA

38. University of Colorado Boulder Department of Computer Science, USA

39. University of Colorado Boulder College of Engineering & Applied Science

40. 16 universities in the state of Colorado are waiving application fees

10 ways to secure fully-funded scholarship abroad with low CGPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Madu highlighted steps students who graduated with a low CPGA can take to improve their chances of securing a fully-funded scholarship abroad.

He said scholarships abroad are not meant for only first-class graduates, hence, there’s no need to write themselves off because they graduated with a low CGPA.

He explained that CGPA is just one out of many other requirements as some first-class graduates are still struggling to get scholarships because they have yet to get the other requirements right.

Canada invites Nigerians to apply for fully-funded scholarship

The University of Toronto in Canada is inviting young Nigerians to apply for the Lester B. Pearson International Scholarship.

The scholarship program is for international undergraduate applicants, who have demonstrated exceptional academic achievement and creativity and are recognized as leaders within their school.

Source: Legit.ng