US-Based Educationist Lists 55 Application Fee Waiver Universities Nigerians Can Apply in US, Canada
- 55 universities in the US and Canada that waive application fees for undergraduate and graduate programmes have emerged
- Some of the listed universities waive application fees based on financial hardship or academic excellence
- This was disclosed by Ugochukwu Madu, a teaching assistant at the University of Iowa in the United States
Iowa, United States - A teaching assistant at the University of Iowa, Ugochukwu Madu, has provided a piece of important information for Nigerian admission seekers in the United States and Canada.
Madu has listed 55 universities in the US and Canada that waive application fees for undergraduate and graduate programmes.
According to the information shared via his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @Ugochuthe the,the the the ,the kwuCFR, Madu said some universities waive application fees based on financial hardship or academic excellence
55 application fee waivers from universities in US, Canada
Here is the complete list of the institutions:
1. West Virginia University Institute of Technology, USA
2. Wayne State University, USA
3. American University, USA
4. Northeastern University, College of Engineering, USA
5. Arizona State University, USA [
6. Aquinas College, USA
7. Boston University, USA
8. University of Idaho, Department of Chemistry, USA
9. Cornell University (All programs): Granted based on financial hardship
10. Illinois Wesleyan University, USA
11. Dartmouth College, USA
12. University of Central Florida, USA
13. University of Florida, Herbert Wertheim College of Engineering, USA
14. Simon Fraser University, School of Computing Science, Canada
15. Michigan Technological University, USA (All programs)
16. Miami University, USA: Undergraduate admissions (Apply by Nov. 1)
17. Purdue University, College of Engineering, USA
18. University of Southern Maine, USA
20. University of New Haven, USA: Undergraduate
21. University of Rochester, USA
22. Rochester University, Department of Biomedical Engineering, USA
23. Rochester University, Department of Chemistry, USA
24. Rochester University, Microbiology, Immunology and Virology, USA
25. University of Lynchburg, USA
26. University of British Columbia, Canada
27. University of St. Thomas, Minnesota, USA
28. Wellesley College, Massachusetts, USA
29. Clemson University, USA
30. Texas A&M University, USA
31. University of Alabama
32. University of Texas Health San Antonio Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, USA
33. University of Texas at San Antonio, Neuroscience PhD Program, USA
34. University of Nebraska, USA
35. University of Maryland Global Campus, USA
36. University of Notre Dame, USA
37. University of Dayton
37. University of Colorado Boulder Astrophysical & Planetary Sciences, USA
38. University of Colorado Boulder Department of Computer Science, USA
39. University of Colorado Boulder College of Engineering & Applied Science
40. 16 universities in the state of Colorado are waiving application fees
