Breaking: Former NNPC Board Chairman Thomas John Dies at 84
- Thomas John, the 5th board chairman and group managing director of the defunct Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), is dead
- The news of his demise was announced on Thursday, December 14, by the management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd)
- He was described as a quintessential administrator and oil & gas industry professional during his active years
FCT, Abuja - The former Group Managing Director (GMD) and Acting Alternate Chairman of the Board of the defunct Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Thomas Maurice Asuquo John, has been declared dead at age 84.
His demise was confirmed in a statement released by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) via its official X handle on Thursday, December 14.
Thomas John as 5th NNPC GMD
As contained in the statement, Dr. John was the 5th GMD of NNPC, succeeding the late Dr. Aret Adams from April 1990 to June 1992.
He was described as "a quintessential administrator and oil & gas industry professional" with vast experience and character in the sector.
The statement reads:
"On behalf of the entire NNPC Ltd. Management and Staff, the GCEO, Mr. Mele Kyari, extends the Company's heartfelt condolences to his dear wife, family, friends and relatives during this very trying period.
"May his soul rest in peace."
The deceased held various roles, including serving as a Non-Executive Director at South Atlantic Petroleum (SAPETRO), holding the position of Executive Chairman at Hydropec Engineering Services Ltd., and previously serving as a Non-Executive Director at United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc., among other positions.
