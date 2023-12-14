University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Rivers state, has produced 65 new professors and associate professors

42 senior academics were promoted to the rank of professors and 23 others to associate professors

According to the breakdown, the Faculty of Education produced the highest number of new professors - 10

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - No fewer than 42 senior academics have been promoted to the rank of professors and 23 others to associate professors in the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Rivers state.

The Public Relations Officer of the university, Dr Sam Kpenu, made this known in a statement in on Tuesday, December 12, The Punch reported.

Kpenu said that the new professors passed through stringent selection criteria set up by the university.

“The promotions followed approval by the Minister of Education on December 8.

“The academics were promoted following the recommendations of the Central A & PC Academic meeting of UNIPORT held on November 23.

“The university hereby announces the promotion of 42 staff nominated as Professors of their various disciplines and 23 others as Associate Professors (Readers).”

According to The Nation, the statement revealed that the Faculty of Education produced 10 new professors

The Faculty of Science produced 10

The Faculty of Humanities got eight

The College of Health Sciences got eight

The Faculty of Agriculture got three

The Faculty of Engineering produced one

The Faculty of Social Science produced one

The Faculty of Management Sciences got one new professor.

While in the Associate Professor (Readers) category, the Faculty of Education got seven new readers

The Faculty of Humanities got five Associate Professor

The Faculty of Science got three.

The Faculty of Engineering got two

The faculty of Science got two

The College of Health Sciences got two

The faculty of Agriculture got one

The faculty of Computing got one

