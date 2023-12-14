The University of Jos (UNIJOS) Plateau state, has threatened to withdraw certificates of its graduates found wanting in character

The UNIJOS vice-chancellor, Prof. Tanko Ishaya, said the drastic measure is to maintain the global reputation the university is known for over the years.

Ishaya said the UNIJOS has trained many people who are making positive contributions for the benefit of humanity globally.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Jos, Plateau state - The University of Jos (UNIJOS) Plateau state, has issued a serious warning to its alumni found wanting in character.

The vice-chancellor of the university, Prof. Tanko Ishaya, said the university will not hesitate to withdraw the certificates from erring graduates, Daily Trust reported.

UNIJOS to retrieve certificates of graduates found wanting on character Photo Credit: UNIJOS website

Source: UGC

Ishaya said the drastic measure is to maintain the global reputation and high standard UNIJOS has been known for over the years.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He stated this during the matriculation and oath-taking ceremony for fresh undergraduate students admitted into the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023.

According to The Nation, he added that UNIJOS will not allow any of its students or alumni to bring the university’s name to disrepute through deviant behaviour.

Ishaya said the university has trained many people who are making positive contributions for the benefit of humanity globally.

The vice chancellor said UNIJOS graduates are awarded certificates after they are found worthy in character and learning.

He disclosed that 8,469 including three foreigners were admitted out of 57,333 applicants, who sought for admission into the university.

UNIJOS students storm streets to protest school fees hike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that UNIJOS students protested the increase in school fees and other services rendered by the institution.

The students blocked roads leading to the campus in protest on Tuesday, September 12.

The protesting students were seen carrying placards with different inscriptions such as: “If your children can afford the money, we can’t.”

UNIJOS slashes fees, announces instalment payment for students

The management of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) announced a reduction of fees for its students.

UNIJOS said the decision was arrived at after a meeting with the expanded UNIJOS Students Union Government Executives.

According to the notice, 50 per cent will be used for providing scholarships for indigent students while the other 50 per cent will be for the expansion of its work-study programme.

Source: Legit.ng