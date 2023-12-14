Clark University in America accepts international students from Nigeria, and there are funding opportunities

The university also places a premium on letters of recommendation than a student's groups than GPA

Nigerians considering academic opportunities abroad explore one of the scholarship opportunities available to them

A US school, Clark University, has admission open for Nigerians and other international students.

One of the things Nigerians get to enjoy is that there is no application fee, and loan opportunity is available.

Clark University gives funding and merit-based scholarships. Photo source: Troy Aossey

A social media user on X made this known as she added that there is also an English test score waiver available.

Application process

- According to information from Clark University, website, only one application is needed. Multipe submissions discouraged.

- Applicants can apply through Common App or the Coalition App with Scoir. No preference regarding this.

- International students applying for undergraduate studies need an English proficiency score like IELTS.

What Clark University considers

The American university said they believe in a student's growth over time and do not think CGPA represents a student's brilliance.

While the school accepts test scores, they are mainly focused on a student's transcript to see how the person has proven themselves.

Letter of Recommendation

Since the school values character, they are very interested in the things people say about their prospective students.

Nigerians seeking admission into the school need to have a well-written Letter of Recommendation free of errors to sail through the admission process.

Financial aid Vs merit-based scholarship opportunities

Nigerians wanting merit-based scholarships do not need to submit any sepeate application for this. Scholarships are given based on a person's performance in secondary school.

Financial aid applications need to be submitted separately. The application for the aid needs to be submitted at the same time as one's admission application.

