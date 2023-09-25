Nigerians are not pleased with Vice President Kashim Shettima over his most recent remark while addressing lawmakers

In a viral video, Shettima expressed how the lawmakers are the luckiest Nigerians and used his ex-classmate as an example

He stated that his ex-classmate, the best-graduating student in his master's class, now languishes in a mediocre bank as a general manager

FCT, Abuja - Vice President Kashim Shettima has been dragged on social media for his remark about his classmates while addressing lawmakers in a viral video.

The former Borno State governor stated that the best-graduating student during his master’s program at the University of Ibadan was now “languishing” in a mediocre bank as a general manager.

Shettima told lawmakers they're the luckiest Nigerians and are not better than their neighbours. Photo Credit: Kashim Shettima



Shettima said:

“We are the luckiest among Nigerians; we are not better than our next-door neighbour. Yesterday, I hosted my classmate from the University of Ibadan, the MSc class of 1991.

“The best-graduating student in my class was Usman Oladipo. Oladipo is languishing as a DGM in one mediocre bank. He was the best-graduating student, and that goes to show that we are here not because we are the best of the best.”

Netizens react

Shettima's comment did not sit well with Nigerians as they lashed out at the Vice President for name-dropping during his address to lawmakers.

@stainless231, said:

"Imagine what the vice president has to say about a best graduating student and you want the youth to take education seriously. Damn !!!!!!!!

"How do we find ourselves here?"

Alao Abiodun with the X handle, @biodun_alao, said:

"The VP shouldn't have mentioned any name. Haba. Just make your analogy, and keep it simple without providing direct reference.

Best graduating student in the mud Sha. Kai"

Ibiang Livinus said:

"That very line in his remark is deep and no wonder there is so less a value placed on the dignity of labour. The vast majority wants the quick takes and shortcuts and as such veer into politics."

