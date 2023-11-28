Male staff at the University of Ilorin will now enjoy the benefit of paternity leave just like their female colleague.

According to an announcement by the institution's registrar, male staff are now entitled to 14 days of maternity leave.

The decision is a component of the university's recently revised terms of employment, designed to improve the overall working environment.

Ilorin, Kwara - The management of the University of Ilorin has introduced paternity leave for its male staff members.

During a press briefing, the university's Registrar, Mr Mansur Alfanla, revealed this update on Monday, November 27.

Leave to last 14 working days - UNIILORIN

As reported by Punch, Alfanla said:

"Paternity leave is for serving male officers whose spouse delivers a baby. The period of the leave shall be 14 working days.

“Where the family of a male officer adopts a child under four months old, the officer will similarly enjoy paternity leave for a period of 14 working days.”

The decision is part of the recently amended conditions of service at the university, aimed at enhancing the overall working conditions.

Under this new provision, male employees are entitled to a 14-working-day paternity leave when their partners give birth.

