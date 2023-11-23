UNILORIN has announced that its portal has been opened for the 2023/2024 post-UTME from Thursday, November 23 to Sunday, December 3

The university warned that candidates who are seeking admission into the institution should not apply via any third party website

According to UNILORIN, candidates who have met the needed requirement are advised to input their results on the registration portal accurately

Ilorin, Kwara - The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has announced the opening of its portal for the 2023/2024 post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (Post-UTME) for candidates who are seeking admission into the institution.

In a statement released on its Twitter page on Thursday, November 23, said the registration has commenced on same day and that it will end on Sunday, December 3.

The statement reads in part:

"Candidates are urged to accurately input their results, as any error will be considered deliberate falsification, resulting in automatic disqualification at any stage of discovery."

UNILORIN warns Post-UTME candidates against applying through third party website

UNILORIN stated that any candidate interested in gaining admission into the university should not apply for the Post-UTME through third party website but its own which was provided in the statement.

The Post-UTME is opened to candidates who have selected the UNILORIN in their UTME in the 2023 examination conducted by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

UNILORIN announces resumption of new academic session

The university has earlier announced that its academic session for the 2022/2023 will commence on Monday, December 4, adding that the resumption date is applicable for the new and returning students.

"The commencement date for the 2022/2023 session is now set for Monday, 4th December, 2023, applicable to both new and returning students."

