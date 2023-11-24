University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) Kwara state, has announced the approved school fees for undergraduate students

According to the information, students in the College of Health Sciences will pay the highest fee of N254,000 for freshers

While the lowest fee is for freshers in the faculty of Arts and Humanities, who are to pay N133,000

Ilorin, Kwara state, University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) Kwara state, has released the list of new fees for different faculties in the institution.

According to the fee announced via its X page (formerly known as Twitter) @UnilorinNGR, freshers in science-based faculties are to pay 138,000 while returning students will pay N69,000.

The acting bursar also disclosed that students in the faculty of Arts and Humanities will pay N133,000 while returning students will pay 63,000.

For students in College of Health Sciences, freshers are to pay N254,000 while returning students fee will be N103,000

Nigerians react

@OluwabunmiAdur1

We will be fine. Thank God say I no be fresher because Omo. Hostel fee still dey ohh, transport, feeding and the likes. May God provide for our parents and to those who will be paying theirs from their pocket God will provide for your needs.

@badboykovi

Please what is so special about college of health sciences that the faculty charges is this exorbitant?

@g_kehfadHalal

Okay, I paid 143k for hostel, 138k for school charges, 10k transport, provisions and all roughly 100k.

Why I no kuku choose Al-hikmah abi Fountain University jejely

@wanimi_osat

For COHS the Freshers are still in the preliminary stage,so why should the faculty fees be that high. This is outrageous @Royalprincecube

@Babygyal001

This is too much for the fresher , this is excluding acceptance fees . We still have accommodation , transportation, feeding food is really expensive and other things too. please reduce the school fees for the freshers . Nigeria is very hard now please ejor

@Samruto2

A friend of mine paid 58k last year this is way too much

