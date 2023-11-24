The distress caused by the removal of fuel subsidies by the federal government has now reached a fever pitch

Thousands of students at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) might not sit for the semester exams due to their inability to pay school fees

The students protested following the closure of the university's registration portal, which automatically denied them academic services and benefits

Yaba, Akoka - Students of the University of Lagos have trooped out in their numbers to protest the management's closure of the registration portal.

A clip on social media saw some students appealing to the Vice Chancellor, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, to give an extension.

Recall that earlier in the year, UNILAG announced it had increased its schools due to the current state of the Nigerian economy triggered by the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at his inauguration in May.

The portal closure means thousands of UNILAG students would be deprived of writing exams.

Before this recent development, the university management met with stakeholders to deliberate on reducing the fee.

UNILAG reduces tuition fee

Prof. Ogunsola, addressing the media following a meeting with student-faculty presidents, executives from the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), southwest zone, and the national president of the association, clarified that the university has been actively collaborating with student leaders to address concerns related to fees.

Regarding returning students, she announced that a uniform reduction of N20,000 has been agreed upon.

Returning students without laboratory requirements will now pay approximately N80,000, down from the previous fee of about N100,000.

Students with laboratories will pay around N120,000, reduced from N140,000, while those in the medical field will pay about N170,000, compared to the previous fee of N190,000. Additionally, a deduction of N10,000 per annum has been implemented for incoming students.

Despite this reduction, thousands of UNILAG students can still not afford the school fees pegged by the management.

