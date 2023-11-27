Amos Ishaku, an internally displaced person from Borno state, has beaten the odds to attain academic success.

Uzairue, Edo - Amos Ishaku, a 27-year-old internally displaced person (IDP) from Borno State, has emerged as the best-graduating student from Edo State University.

Ishaku bagged this landmark achievement, facing several ordeals, including sitting for his O’level exams seven times consecutively before gaining admission into the university.

While narrating his ordeals and path to academic success, Ishaku revealed that when he “got into SS3 in 2015,” he started taking his studies seriously.

He revealed that he first enrolled for NABTEB exams through the sponsorship of one Pastor, Solomon Folorunsho.

As quoted by Punch, Ishaku said:

“I scored an F9 parallel in that NABTEB exam. The result was demoralising but the pastor said that we would take other O’Level exams and told us that he would never support examination malpractice. It was then I said to myself, I will do everything possible to make my papers.

“I took O’Level exams seven times in three years but I got more demoralising because I was studying hard and wasn’t getting the result.”

He revealed that in 2016, he got tired of failing after attempting several O’level examinations.

Ishaku recounted that Pastor Folorunsho was his source of motivation. He said the cleric refused to support exam malpractice, and in 2018, the uncommon miracle happened.

He said:

“In 2016, I felt I had tried enough but Pastor told me to remain focused as I was not going to pay for the exams. After studying hard, I made my paper in a NECO exam I took in 2018.”

Edo Varsity awards Ishaku N5 million entrepreneurship award

Isaku is a graduate of Chemical Engineering and was awarded an N5 million entrepreneurship award by the university management for his academic excellence.

A statement from the university's social media handle reads:

"5 Million Naira Entrepreneurship Award by Edo State University Uzairue

"The University, in her usual policy of encouraging entrepreneurship among students, awarded a total of five million naira in prizes to Ishaku AMOS (N2.5m) from the Department of Chemical Engineering and Isaac Ose OKOEGUALE (N2.5m) from the Department of Anatomy, who both emerged with the best Entrepreneurship Business Plan for the 2022/2023 Academic Session."

