The Council of Legal Education (CLE) has imposed a five-year ban on Baze University's Faculty of Law in Abuja due to the university's violation of the approved admission quota

The university, found guilty by an accreditation panel, admitted over 750 law students since 2017, leading to a backlog of 347 students awaiting admission to the Nigerian Law School

Baze University was also accused of running a three-year LL.B programme for UTME candidates without approval

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has over 8-year-experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The Council of Legal Education (CLE) has imposed a five-year moratorium on the admission of law students to the Faculty of Law at Baze University, Abuja, with immediate effect.

The CLE took action after finding the university guilty of “flagrantly” contravening its admission quota of 50 students per session as approved by the council.

Datti Baba-Ahmed's Baze University barred from admitting law students for five years. Photo credit: @bazeuni_abuja

Source: Twitter

The council disclosed this in a statement signed by its acting secretary and director of administration, Ms Aderonke Osho, Channels TV reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Legit.ng gathers that the university was indicted by an accreditation panel led by the director-general of the Nigerian Law School, Prof Isa Hayatu Chiroma (SAN).

Baze University's offences include:

1. Contravention of admission quota

According to the CLE, Baze University consistently contravened its admission quota of 50 students per session.

As a result, the private university's Faculty of Law currently has a backlog of over 347 law students waiting to be admitted into the Nigerian Law School.

2. Admission of over 750 law students in 7 years

The CLE also said Baze University's excesses had led it to admit over 750 law students since 2017.

According to the council, it should have taken about 15 years for the varsity to admit such a number of law students based on the quota allotted to it.

3. Running three-year LL.B programme for UTME candidates

Also, Baze University was accused of running a three-year LL.B programme for some UTME candidates without the approval of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB and Council of Legal Education.

Legit.ng gathers that under the NUC Minimum Benchmark Academic Standard (BMAS) for law degree programmes in Nigerian Universities, Law is a five-year programme for UTME candidates and four years for Direct Entry students.

CLE's punishments for Baze University

After finding Baze University guilty of the infractions, the CLE resolved to immediately impose a moratorium on admission of law students to the Faculty of Law, Baze University Abuja, with immediate effect

According to the council, the moratorium will last in the first instance for five years and may be renewed if no satisfactory action is taken to remedy the situation

The CLE also stated that in the interest of the innocent students, parents and guardians, it would use the five years to find ways to deal with the backlog of law students admitted by Baze University in excess of its admission quota.

The council added that it will pay follow-up visits to the University to ascertain the extent of the measures it has taken to remedy the anomalies.

Baze University's infractions: Nigerians react

Baze University was founded by Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the running mate to the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi.

The development has sparked reactions from social media as some allege that it was a political witch-hunt.

Engr. Shaibu, @MO_Shaibu_, said:

"Northern Nigeria should realize that the 5-year ban on Baze University’s faculty of law is the beginning of APC and Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s attack on their son Yusuf Datti."

Dan_Borno, @DanBornoReal, said:

"The ban Nigerian Law School made on Ahmed Datti’s Baze University in Abuja for five years is a clear political haunt."

Al’ameen, @A__yabo, tweeted:

"I’m a full-time Peter Obi and Labor party critic but Nigerian Law School Placing Five-Year Ban On Faculty Of Law At Datti Ahmed’s Baze University feels like a political witch hunt to me.

"I fail to believe a standard university like Baze didn’t meet the criteria to be offering the course to students."

Benjamin Mayor, @BENM2024, tweeted:

"The shutdown of Law Faculty at the Baze University for five years, instead of adopting other administrative resolution strategies, epitomises a 'battlefield' approach towards an institution adding significant educational value to society."

Viva XY, @VivaDido, commented:

"Why should BAZE University be running LLB programme for 3years instead of 5years for UTME candidates?

"I have always not trusted this school. Is it not this university those our Politicians attended and acquired their degrees? Did they truly merit those degrees given to them?"

Supreme Court didn’t declare Tinubu as winner - Datti Baba-Ahmed

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Baba-Ahmed insisted that the Supreme Court did not affirm the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said this during a press conference in Abuja, held on Monday, November 6, two weeks after the Supreme Court upheld Tinubu’s electoral victory.

The LP chieftain alleged that the court did not declare Tinubu the winner but only validated the illegality of the lower courts.

Source: Legit.ng