FCT, Abuja - The European Union (EU) has announced the extension of its Erasmus plus postgraduate scholarships to academic and non-academic staff of tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

The new development was disclosed in a statement released Tuesday, November 21.

The European Union (EU) extends its Erasmus plus postgraduate scholarships to the academic and non-academic staff of Nigerian higher institutions. Photo credit: @SamuelaIsopiEU

Erasmus scholarship: Why we extended it to lecturers

Samuela Isopi, the EU ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, said that extending the Erasmus plus postgraduate scholarships to academic and non-academic staff will promote knowledge sharing and professional growth.

According to Isopi, the Erasmus scholarship can be described as a success story that the EU is proud of.

She said about 800 Nigerians have been sponsored since 2004, The Punch reported.

Erasmus scholarship: How to apply

The EU has advised eligible Nigerians, including higher education institution staff, to visit the official Erasmus+ Scholarship website for comprehensive details on application procedures, eligibility criteria, available fields of study, and invaluable opportunities for career advancement.

Legit.ng gathers that the Erasmus+ Scholarship, besides promoting individual development, also strengthens the bonds between Nigeria and the European Union through the power of education.

What is the Erasmus+ scholarship?

Erasmus+ is the EU's programme to support education, training, youth and sport in Europe.

It has an estimated budget of €26.2 billion. According to the EU, the 2021-2027 programme strongly focuses on social inclusion, green and digital transitions, and promoting young people’s participation in democratic life.

It supports priorities and activities set out in the European Education Area, Digital Education Action Plan and the European Skills Agenda.

China awards scholarships to Nigerian teachers

In a related development, the Chinese embassy has awarded scholarships to 52 Nigerian teachers and pupils of the China-Assisted Primary School, Nyanya, Abuja.

The scholarships were granted to 32 pupils and 20 teachers in recognition of their outstanding qualities.

Mrs Liang, the wife of the Chinese ambassador, said the initiative was to commemorate the “October 1st Award China-Nigeria Friendship”.

