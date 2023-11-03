The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) has made a crucial demand from President Bola Tinubu

NAPS president, Comrade Rilwan Munirudeen, appealed to Tinubu to assent to the bill removing the dichotomy between HND/B.Sc

Munirudeen said the bill seeks to end the discrimination against polytechnic graduates in the workplace

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to assent to the bill removing the dichotomy between Higher National Diplomas and Bachelor’s degrees.

The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) said the bill will put an end to age-long discrimination against polytechnic graduates in the workplace in Nigeria, The Nation reported.

The newly elected NAPS president, Comrade Rilwan Munirudeen, stated this while speaking on the state of polytechnic education in the country in Abuja.

He appealed to Tinubu to look into the bill passed by the Ninth National Assembly on the Act of Dichotomy which former President Muhammadu could not assent before the end of his tenure.

NAPS issued a seven-day ultimatum to the National Universities Commission (NUC) to retract its opposition to the one-year top-up programme proposed by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) for HND holders as a remedial measure.

Munirudeen said the students' union will take up NUC on the expiration of the 7-day ultimatum if it fails to rescind its position on the issue.

NUC rejects NBTE's one-year programme to convert HND to BSC degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that NUC disowned a programme floated by the NBTE to convert HND to a university degree.

The acting executive secretary of the NUC, Chris Maiyaki, reacted to the programme in a statement issued on Saturday, October 14, in Abuja.

He described the purported one-year top-up degree programme in Nigerian Polytechnics as a "ruse".

House of Reps passes bill abolishing HND/BSc dichotomy

A bill abolishing the existing dichotomy between HND and BSc degree holders in the country has been passed by the House of Representatives on Tuesday, May 21, 2019

The bill was sponsored by members of the House identified as Ali Isa and Edward Pwajok, both of whom represent Gombe and Plateau states respectively.

The bill seeks to abolish and prohibit dichotomy and discrimination between first-degree and HND in the same profession.

