National Universities Commission has ruled out the possibility of the conversion of the Higher National Diploma (HND) to a university degree

The NUC downplayed the programme flanked by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE)

The commission maintained that the one-year top-up degree programme in Nigerian Polytechnics is an "action intended to deceive students"

FCT, Abuja - On Saturday, October 14, the National Universities Commission (NUC) disowned a programme being floated by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) on converting a Higher National Diploma (HND) to a university degree (A Bachelor of Science degree).

NUC knocks HND conversion to BSC degree programme. Photo credit: EduPadi

Source: Facebook

NUC urge Nigerians to ignore the one-year top-up HND degree programme

As reported by Daily Trust, the acting executive secretary of the NUC, Chris Maiyaki, in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja, described the purported one-year top-up degree programme in Nigerian Polytechnics as a "ruse".

Maiyaki said the existing dichotomy between first degree and HND had not been abolished even as universities and polytechnics had their individual unique programmes, which would pose a challenge to such a conversion scheme, The Cable report added.

He therefore warned the public and all relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to note that “the NUC is not a party to and, indeed, disavows the so-called Top-up Scheme, being concocted by the NBTE.”

FUOYE commences HND conversion into a university degree programme

Legit.ng reported earlier that the Federal University Oye Ekiti, (FUOYE) has announced the sale of the HND conversion admission form for the 2023/2024 academic session.

According to the university website, the programme is designed for Higher National Diploma (HND) holders and graduates of Nigerian Universities with Third Class or Pass division.

The top-up degree/HND conversion is to help people actualize their dreams concerning education.

Lady reveals top university in USA that Nigerians can attend for free

In another report, a lady advised Nigerians to attend a US university that does not charge tuition apart from processing and application fees.

The lady, Grandma Shasha, said the US school is called the University of the People, UoP.

In a TikTok post, she disclosed that degrees and certificates earned from the University of the People are recognised worldwide by employers of labour.

Source: Legit.ng