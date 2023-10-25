NUC has approved the take-off of fourteen programmes for the Federal University of Transportation Daura, in Katsina State

The VC, Prof. Umar Adam-Katsayal said the NUC approval was conveyed in a letter addressed to him on October 18, 2023

The newly established institution has been named the ‘Muhammad Buhari University of Transportation Daura

Daura, Katsina state - The Federal University of Transportation, Daura, Katsina State, has gotten the approval of the National Universities Commission (NUC) for the commencement of fourteen key programmes.

The pioneer vice-chancellor of the university, Prof. Umar Adam-Katsayal, disclosed this on Saturday, October 21, Daily Nigerian reported.

The recently established institution has been named the ‘Muhammad Buhari University of Transportation Daura.’

Adam-Katsayal said the approval was gotten following the recent visit of the NUC resource verification team to the university.

According to Vanguard, the VC said the commission’s acting director, Academic Planning, Abubakar Girei conveyed the approval in a letter addressed to him, dated October 18, 2023.

“The acting Executive Secretary has considered and approved the establishment of the full-time mode of the programmes to be run in the Main Campus of the University with effect from the 2023/2024 session,”

He added that “the approval does not cover the part-time mode of delivery of the programmes.

“B.Eng. Civil Engineering,

B.Eng. Electrical Electronics Engineering,

B.Eng. Mechanical Engineering,

B.Eng. Mechatronics Engineering

B.Eng. Railway Engineering

B.Eng. Highway Engineering

B.Sc. Aviation Management

B.Sc. Transport Management

B.Sc. Logistics and Supply Chain Management,

B.Sc. Maritime Safety and Environmental Administration,

BSc. Railway Transport Management

B.Sc. Sea Port and Dry Port Management

B.Sc. Inland Waterways Safety and Environmental Administration

B.Sc. Maritime Economics.

