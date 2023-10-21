The northwestern part of Nigeria is experiencing significant support to rejuvenate its educational system

The European Union (EU) has recently allocated €5.4 million to strengthen the capabilities of teachers in the area

Additionally, €40 million has been set aside to improve the vocational skills of young people in the northwest region

FCT, Abuja - The European Union (EU) has initiated a €40 million program under the Global Gateway initiative to enhance education and empower young people in the Northwest region of Nigeria.

As reported by Punch, the EU also pledged €5.4 million to improve the capabilities of teachers in this area.

The EU has pledged €40 million to train school teachers and youth vocation.

The EU confirmed that the primary goal of the intervention is to reduce the number of children not attending school by enhancing access to high-quality education and fostering youth empowerment.

Jutta Urpilainen, the EU Commissioner for International Partnerships, announced this in Abuja during the launch of the €40 million initiative.

She emphasized that the additional funds are meant to ensure teachers acquire the necessary advanced skills to educate students who can effectively address Nigeria's and the continent's numerous challenges.

According to Business Day, she said:

“We have to remember that there is no education without teachers and that’s why we also have to invest in teacher training

“The third objective of our program is really that it empowers youth with the skills they need, providing vocational education as promoting behavioral change campaigns to challenge harmful social norms and empower girls.”

EU to provide vocational training for Nigerian youths

Urpilainen stated that the European Union aims to provide vocational education and training to Nigerian youths, equipping them with the skills needed to succeed in the job market.

She said:

“We have to include young people in the decision making, we have to create spaces and structures where young people feel that they are visible and they watch this and this is precisely what the European Union is doing.”

She underscored Nigeria's significance as an economic powerhouse, the most populous country in Africa, and a strategic partner in the West region for the EU.

Describing education as a transformative sector with the potential to reshape a country's destiny, Urpilainen highlighted that the program's core objective is to bring out-of-school children, especially girls, into the educational system, ensuring access to quality education and youth empowerment.

Jigawa governor hails EU's intervention to revive schooling culture in northern Nigeria

Meanwhile, Umar Namadi, the Governor of Jigawa State, expressed gratitude to the EU for its support in addressing the issue of out-of-school children in the region.

He emphasized the commitment of Northwestern states to prioritize education and invest substantially in the sector.

He said:

“This support has come at the right time and I assure you that this support will go a long way in helping us to revamp education in our various states”, he said.

Tahir Mamman, the Minister of Education, warned against underestimating the importance of education, emphasizing the potential costs to the country in terms of well-being and security.

He urged state governors to prioritize education and youth empowerment, noting that the forthcoming education sector roadmap aligns with the European Union's objectives to revitalize the sector.

Source: Legit.ng