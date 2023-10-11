Apply Now: Nigerian Private University Announces 19 Job Vacancies with "Attractive" Salaries
- Fountain University in Osogbo, Osun state, has announced job openings in various positions, promising attractive salaries and conditions of service
- Positions are available in the College of Basic Medical & Health Sciences and the College of Law, with specific requirements for each role.
- Applicants must submit their application documents in a single PDF format to vacancy@fuo.edu.ng, and the application deadline is Friday, October 27
Osogbo, Osun state - Fountain University, a private university in Osogbo, Osun state, has announced recruitment into various positions.
This was announced in a release signed by the university's registrar, Adenekan, Sheriff A.
The NUC-approved institution said salary and conditions of service are very attractive and comparable to what is obtained in other Universities.
Legit.ng gathers that application for the staff vacancies closes on Friday, October 27.
College of Basic Medical & Health Sciences
A. Department of Nursing Sciences
i. Professor
ii. Reader
iii. Senior Lecturer
iv. Lecturer I
v. Lecturer II
vi. Clinical Instructor
B. Department of Medical Laboratory Science
i. Professor
ii. Reader
iii. Senior Lecturer
iv. Lecturer I
v. Lecturer II
C. Department of Environmental Health Science
i. Health Technologist
D. Department of Public Health
i. Museum Instructor/Curator
College of Law
A. Department of Private & Business Law
i. Professor
ii. Senior Lecturer
B. Department of Public & International Law
i. Professor
ii. Senior Lecturer
C. Department of Islamic Law
i. Professor
ii. Senior Lecturer
Basic requirements
According to the university, applicants for the position of Professor must possess a PhD. degree in a relevant discipline with at least 12 years of post-qualification experience in teaching and research in a University system.
He/she must also show evidence of scholarships and a track record of outstanding research with at least 24 journal/ article publications in repute outlets (both in local, national and international peer-reviewed outlets.
The full requirements for other positions are available here.
How to apply
Applicants are to submit an electronic copy of their application letter and other supporting documents in a single pdf format to vacancy@fuo.edu.ng in the following order:
- Post applied for
- Full name (Surname first in capital)
- Place and Date of Birth
- Nationality
- State of Origin and Local Government
- Current postal address
- E-mail address and phone numbers
- Marital status
- Name (s) and address (es) of previous employer (s)
- Positions held and dates
- Name and address of present employer
- Present Grade level/ Salary (Per Annum)
- Educational institutions attended with dates
- Academic and Professional qualifications obtained (with dates)
- Publications (Predatory and doubtful outlets, journals, and publishers are not allowed)
- Work experience
- Membership of Professional bodies
- Extra-curricular activities
- Names and addresses of three (3) Referees
- Applicants should request their nominated referees to forward their reports directly to the Registrar through the e-mail: registrar@fuo.edu.ng/fuoregistrar@gmail.com.
