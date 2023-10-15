The highlights of the revised academic calendar for the FUOYE 2023/2024 session have been released by the school management

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state - The Management of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), has released highlights of the revised academic calendar for the 2023/2024 session.

The office of the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (DVC), Academics, Prof. Olubunmi Shittu, on behalf of the University’s management, released the revised academic calendar over the weekend, entitled: “REVISED ACADEMIC CALENDAR FOR THE 2023/2024 ACADEMIC SESSION, FOR FRESH AND RETURNING STUDENTS.

According to the statement which was made available to Legit.ng, fresh and returning students are expected to resume online registration from Monday, October 23, and this would last till Friday, 27th October.

The returning students will commence lectures immediately after resumption while fresh students will start receiving lectures from October 30, after their orientation exercise.

Late registration and matriculation ceremonies

Late registration for all returning students is from November 6 to November 10, adding that there is penalty for late registration for both fresh and returning students.

The fresh students are warned to complete payment of their dues before their matriculation ceremonies.

“Matriculation ceremonies for fresh students are scheduled to hold on November 16 for fresh students domiciled in the Oye main campus and November 17 for fresh students domiciled in the lkole campus.”

End of year break

End of year break for all students commences on December 22, 2023, and lasts till Monday, January 8, 2024.

Resumption after break and revision

Academic lectures for all students will resume and last till Friday, January 19, 2024.

Revision week for all students will commence will commence on Monday, January 22, till Friday, January 26.

First semester exams

First semester examinations start for all students start on Monday, January 29 and end on Saturday, February 17, 2024, which signals the end of the first semester, 2023/2024 academic session.

The semester break thereafter takes effect from February 19 and runs through March 29, 2024.

The second semester begins

The second semester for the 2023/2024 academic session kicks off for all students on Tuesday, 2nd April 2024 with registration and lectures commencing equally for all students. The Students’ Union week begins on Monday, 20th and lasts till Friday 24th May, 2024.

Lectures end for all students on Friday, 14th June 2024.

Revision for the second semester

The lecturers begin revision for students from Monday, 17th till Friday, 21st June 2024.

Second-semester exams

The second-semester examinations will kick off on Monday, 24th June 2024 and end on Saturday, 13th July 2024.

The second-semester break will finally kick off on Monday, 15th June and end on Saturday, 21st September, 2024 to pave the way for more active activities for the 2024/2025 academic session.

The statement conclusively noted that sporting activities for all students are held on Friday of Every Week from 1 p.m. while the 2024/2025 Academic Session officially begins on Monday, 9th September.

