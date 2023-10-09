A privately owned tertiary institution, Paul University, Awka, Anambra State, has cried out for financial help and support

The Acting Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the institution, Prof Obiora Nwosu, made the call due to poor funding and the acute shortage of infrastructure

Professor Nwosu said it is only the Faculty of Law that has a dedicated faculty building in the university

Anambra state, Awka - The Acting Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Paul University, Awka, Anambra State, Prof Obiora Nwosu, has called for support due to poor funding to run the institution.

Nwosu lamented the shortage of classrooms, lecture theatres, laboratories, offices and student hostels, Premium Times reported.

Paul University, Awka cries out for help over poor funding Photo Credit: Paul University, Awka

Source: Facebook

He made this known during the 4th convocation ceremony of the university.

Lamenting about infrastructures bedevilling the institution, he said the university does not have a healthy learning environment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“There is just one hostel each for the male and female students, each accommodating only 400 students.

“Let the Church, groups or individuals come to our aid, build, operate and so long as they will give the university a good percentage as its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

“It is only the Faculty of Law that has a dedicated faculty building. The six other faculties are sharing the few buildings available.”

Plan to raise funds to run the university

Prof Nwosu revealed that the school management plans to build a shopping complex in front of the university as a way of earning funds to run the school.

“Let interested groups or individuals come and build, operate and recover the cost of building or sign an agreement with the university.”

List of Nigeria's best private universities for 2024

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Covenant University, Ota, Ogun state has been ranked as the best private university in Nigeria by the 2024 Times Higher Education (THE).

The latest ranking released rated over 35 public and private universities across Nigeria.

Top 15 best private universities in Nigeria 2023/2024 and their fees

There are numerous universities in Nigeria's education sector today. These higher education institutions are divided into government-owned institutions and private ones owned by individuals, corporate bodies, and religious institutions. Which are the best private universities in Nigeria today, and how much do they charge in tuition fees?

There are currently more than 100 private universities in Nigeria. These institutions vary in student enrolment, course portfolio, governance structures, fees, and numerous other attributes.

Full list of 37 new private universities approved by FG

Nigeria now has 147 private universities, according to the executive secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Abubakar Rasheed.

The number of private universities rose to 147 after the federal government on Friday, June 9, presented operational licences to the 37 newly approved varsities in the country.

The presentation of the licences was carried out by the NUC at its headquarters in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng