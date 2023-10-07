Tinubu to reconstitute federal universities governing councils

The federal government has announced the plan to reconstitute the governing boards of federal universities in the country

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Hon. Zephaniah Jisalo, said the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will soon reconstitute the governing boards of federal universities.

Jisalo said the decision to reconstitute the governing boards is to reinvigorate the federal universities in line with the renewed hope mandate of President Tinubu, Daily Trust reported.

He stated this at the 27th Convocation Ceremony, of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) on Saturday, October 7.

Jisalo, who represented Tinubu said that the incoming boards would prioritise the implementation of various visitation panels in the universities.

“Efforts are ongoing to reconstitute the governing councils of the universities to reinvigorate the institutions in line with the renewed hope mandate of my administration.

“When inaugurated, the councils will be expected to commence, immediately, the implementation of the white paper on the reports of the various visitation panels in their respective universities.

“Let it be known that government will neither accept nor condone any shoddy performance in the implementation of the white paper nor the overall mandate of the new governing councils.”

ASUU reacts as Tinubu's FG dissolves governing boards of federal universities

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has reacted to the federal government’s decision to dissolve the governing boards in universities across Nigeria.

ASUU decried the move and called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led government to reverse the decision that they described as an obnoxious one.

The union noted that it is "extremely unpleasant" for the FG to dissolve the councils without completing their tenures of office and without "due recourse to the university laws".

