A student of Covenant University, Otta, Ogun state, built a mini aeroplane as his final year project

The student, Captain Kuldek, said the plane crashed a few days to his project defence, but he repaired it

Captain Kuldec said building the plane was a daunting task as he faced a lot of challenges, but he never gave up on his dreams

A student of Covenant University, Otta, Ogun state, successfully built a small aeroplane as his project work.

The student, Captain Kuldek, said he poured a lot of effort into the project work, which he began at 300-level.

Captain Kuldek said the aeroplane crashed a few days to his project defence, but he repaired it. Photo credit: Twitter/@kuldek.

In a Twitter post, Captain Kuldek said he faced many challenges while building the mini aeroplane, but he refused to give up.

A video in the tweet showed when he was test-flying the aeroplane, and it could not fly as desired.

Another video showed the aeroplane hitting an object when it attempted to fly during a test flight.

Covenant University student shows aircraft he built

Captain Kuldek confirmed that the aeroplane crashed a few days to his project defence, but he rebuilt it again.

His words:

I built and entire AIRCRAFT for my final-year project. If I pour out my heart concerning this project, I won't finish typing but in the end, I'm super excited I was able to bring the dream of an ambitious 300-level boy to life.

"I'm really grateful to every single person that helped and supported me in one way or another. Special shout out to Nelson Elijah, my emergency engineer and spare part supplier.

"And yes, the plane crashed a few days to defence, but I was able to fix it and make it look beautiful again."

See the tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users as Nigerian student construct aeroplane

@PraiseOreo said:

"Kudos to you. Your grit and tenacity paid off."

@_Amumin said:

"If you know how many times I tried making a plane, radio and rotor when I was in SS1. Congratulations champ. Innovation is not beans."

Source: Legit.ng