University of Jos (UNIJOS) has responded to the outcry of students and parents alike by reducing its school fees

The UNJOS management said the decision to reduce the school fee was made after meeting with the student union government

The new school fees also allow UNIJOS students to make instalment payments twice before the session runs out

Plateau state, Jos - The management of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) has announced a reduction of fees for its students.

As reported by TheCable, UNIJOS said the decision was arrived at after a meeting with the expanded UNIJOS Students Union Government Executives.

UNIJOS reduces school fees Photo Credit: Obajide Kelvin

Source: Facebook

UNIJOS approves instalment payment

The university also approved the instalment payment of the fees and said two per cent of the amount would be dedicated to assisting indigent students.

According to the notice, 50 per cent will be used for providing scholarships for indigent students while the other 50 per cent will be for the expansion of its work-study programme.

UNIJOS new fees

Returning students not offering GST courses will pay ₦95,000 against the initial ₦150,000 while those offering GST courses will pay ₦100,000.

Fresh students will now pay ₦130,000 against the initial charge of ₦180,000.

Instalment payments for returning students

Returning students not using laboratory/studio/workshop facilities and not offering GST courses are to pay ₦95,000 as the first and ₦10,000 as the second instalment.

Students not using laboratory/studio/workshop facilities but who offer GST courses are to pay ₦100,000 as the first and ₦10,000 as the second instalment.

Those without GST courses, who use laboratory/studio/workshop facilities, are to pay ₦95,000 as the first instalment and ₦35,000 as the second instalment.

Students who use laboratory/studio/workshop facilities and offer GST courses are to pay ₦100,000 as the first and ₦35,000 as the second instalment.

Instalment payment for new students

New students not using lab/studio/workshop facilities but who offer GST courses are to pay ₦130,000 as the first instalment and ₦10,000 as the second instalment.

Those who will use laboratory/studio/workshop facilities and who offer GST courses are to pay ₦130,000 as the first and ₦35,000 as the second instalment.

Deadline for registration

The deadline for the registration exercise has been extended by two weeks to October 8, 2023.

