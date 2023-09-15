Authorities of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, have released cut-off marks for the 2023/2024 admission exercise

Legit.ng learnt that the release of the cut-off marks followed the approval of the university's Senate

The statement from the Information Unit of UNILAG did not state when the admission exercise will start

Yaba, Lagos state - The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has released its cut-off marks for its 2023/2024 admission.

The institution announced the development via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday, September 15.

UNILAG cut off mark 2023/2024

UNILAG said the released cut-off marks are for the merit list of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Admission seekers are directed to view the cut-off marks for various programmes here.

Legit.ng reports that UNILAG is one of the first-generation universities in Nigeria. It has remained one of the most competitive in the country in terms of admissions.

It is understood that UNILAG admits over 9,000 undergraduate students annually.

UNILAG reduces fees

This development happened after a meeting with the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS). The meeting was held on Thursday, September 14.

Professor Folasade Ogunsola, the Vice Chancellor (VC) of UNILAG, chaired the meeting, which also had in attendance the NANS President, Usman Barambu.

The university’s spokesperson, Adejoke Alaga-Ibrahim, announced the reduction of the obligatory fees for students, utility bills, convocation fees, and others.

