The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, has shed light on the increment in fees

Prof. Ogunsola said universities in Nigeria are in desperate situations regarding the demand to produce quality graduates and having to do that with very limited resources

The Vice-Chancellor noted that the university has introduced measures to ease students’ ability to pay the hiked fees

Yaba, Lagos state - The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has said the institution spends over N1.7 billion annually on electricity bills.

Speaking at a press briefing via Zoom on Saturday night, September 9, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, the university’s vice-chancellor (VC), said even if the 35,000 student population of the university pays up the new rate, it would amount to about N800 million. That amount, according to Prof. Ogunsola, is not enough to meet the electricity bill alone.

School fees: Increment inevitable, UNILAG VC

Per Premium Times, the students have been protesting the decision of the university to increase the payable fees from N26,000 and about N76,000 to between N120,750 and N240,250 depending on the courses of study and levels.

Ogunsola stated that the increment in tuition fees became imperative to enable the institution to “deliver quality education”, The Cable reported.

The UNILAG’s VC said:

“Apart from the cost of power, I will give an insight into some of our expenses. We spend not less than N5,000 to verify results of each new student we admit. To conduct examinations across all faculties, we spend about N160 million annually. To accredit new programmes or even maintain the accreditation of others, we spend about N200 million every year.

“Our hostels are ageing and need constant repair and maintenance, for that we spend about N500 million annually too. With the new rate, we can only generate about N800 million, we are pressed for finance.”

Furthermore, Prof. Ogunsola stated that 'the error' is that the increment should have been allowed all these years and it would have been gradual.

UNILAG introduces instalment payment for students

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that UNILAG introduced an instalment payment option for students following its recent fee increase, which took effect from the 1st Semester, 2023/2024 Academic Session.

The university management, in a statement sighted by Legit.ng, explained how the instalment option works "following various complaints by a cross-section of new and returning students of their inability to take advantage of the initiative.

