The Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB) has reiterated dress code compliance for students

The Registrar of the institution, Dr 'Bola Adekola, warned that violators of the code would face sanctions

Adekola also normalcy has been restored and academic and business activities have resumed on campus following a religious protest

Ogun state, Abeokuta - The Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB), in Ogun state, has reacted to religious protesters who disrupted academic and business activities at the university's ceremonial gate.

The Registrar of the institution, Dr 'Bola Adekola, in a statement sighted by Legit.ng, said FUNNAB considered the incident, which happened on September 11, 2023, as a violation of the rights of other individuals within the campus and its environment.

Adekola's words:

“…where some protesters purportedly operating under the guise of religion, disrupted academic and business activities.

“The University considered this disruption a violation of the rights of other individuals within the campus and its environment.”

He stated that there was no cause for alarm as normalcy had been restored, and academic and business activities had resumed on campus.

The registrar issued a strong warning to the protesters, urging them to refrain from preventing law-abiding members of the university community from accessing the campus.

Security implication for facially unidentifiable individuals

He also has emphasised the security implications of allowing individuals who cannot be facially identified on its campus while reiterating FUNNAB dress code compliance for students.

Adekola explained that the dress code has existed since 2017 and warned that violators would face sanctions.

“In the meantime, students who wear the hijab are actively engaging in their academic pursuits on campus, while the University maintains a strong stance against facial coverings that hinder the straightforward identification of individuals on campus.”

