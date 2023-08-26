The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has extended the registration deadline for 2023 WASSCE private candidates

This information was contained in a tweet via its official social media handle, @waecnigeria

The regional examination body stated that the new registration deadline is Friday, September 15, 2023

Yaba, Lagos state - The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Saturday, August 26, said the registration deadline for the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) for private candidates has been extended till Friday, September 15, 2023.

In a social media post, WAEC asked prospective candidates to obtain their registration PINs on or before the closing date.

Registration for WASSCE (private candidates) closes on Friday, September 15, 2023. Pictures for illustration purposes only. Photo credit: YWAP, The West African Examinations Council, WAEC - Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Is WASSCE registration still on for 2023?

Legit.ng reports that the examination body directed intending candidates to complete their biometrics capturing and online upload by 11:59 pm on Friday, September 15, 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The update means the initial closing date set for Sunday, August 27, has been reviewed.

The statement reads:

"This is to inform intending candidates for the WASSCE for private candidates, 2023 - second series - that the registration period has been extended to Friday, 15th September 2023.

"Candidates are therefore advised to take advantage of the extended window and register for the examination.

"Log on to www.waeconline.org.ng to register.

"The exams fees remains N18, 000."

WASSCE: Educator speaks against 'expo'

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prince Adesegun Ogungbayi, the board chairman of MIMS Educational Services, urged Nigerians to promote reading culture among young ones.

Reading culture, Prince Ogungbayi said, will help improve confidence in candidates writing the West African Senior School Certificate Examination and other external examinations.

The educator noted that poor reading culture is responsible for examination malpractices in Nigeria, and a change in attitude will boost students' performance in examinations.

WAEC releases 2023 WASSCE results

Legit.ng also reported that WAEC revealed that the results of the 2023 WASSCE (main examination) can be accessed.

The organisation disclosed that the certificates of candidates who sat for the examination can be obtained as well.

WAEC made this disclosure through Patrick Areghan, the National Officer of the examination agency, at a press conference in Yaba, Lagos, on Monday, August 7.

Source: Legit.ng