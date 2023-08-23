UNILAG has been stricken with death, and lamentation besieged the institution as Professor Oladele Orimoogunje passed away

Akoka, Lagos - Professor Oladele Orimoogunje, the senior member of the governing council of the University of Lagos (UNILA), has died.

Orimoogunje, a director of the Institute of Continuing Education (ICE), answered the call of death in the early hour of Tuesday, August 22.

According to a statement published on the university's website, the popular academic died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), but the cause of his death was not disclosed.

UNILAG vice chancellor announces death of Professor Oladele Orimoogunje

The vice chancellor of the university, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, who signed the statement, sent her condolences to the family of the late director.

While sending the condolence on behalf of the university community, the vice chancellor prayed for the repose of the deceased.

The statement partly read:

“The University of Lagos (UNILAG) announces the passage of Professor Ọládélé Caleb Orímóògùnjẹ́ of the Department of Linguistics, African and Asian Studies (LAAS), Faculty of Arts.”

UNILAG increases tuition fee

UNILAG was recently in the news as one of the federal universities that have increased its tuition fee following the removal of the fuel subsidy and the increase in the cost of living.

The increment has spurred reactions from parents and concerned Nigerians, citing the current hardship in the country due to the removal of fuel subsidies.

Reacting to the development, President Bola Tinubu said his administration did not order federal universities to increase their tuition fees, stating that federal institutions remain tuition free.

List of federal universities that have increased their tuition fees

Last week, some federal institutions, including the University of Lagos (UNILAG), joined the latest hiking fees for new and returning undergraduate students.

The UNILAG, in a statement, said the increase resulted from the “prevailing economic realities”.

Legit.ng also reported that some universities had announced an increment in the fees students would pay in the new session about to be resumed.

Institutions like Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria; Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ile have been reported to be planning to increase their fees in the coming session. This was disclosed in separate interviews with some students of these institutions.

