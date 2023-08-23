Clement Nze, the director general of the NIHSA and Director of Hydro geophysics, Stephen Jaboin, have confessed to cornering jobs in the agency

Nze, in his confession, disclosed how he cornered seven of the 11 job slots for Abia state to his Ummonochi LGA in the state

Also, Jaboin confessed to ceding three of the seven job slots meant for Borno State to his Askira Uba LGA in the state

FCT, Abuja - Clement Nze and Stephen Jaboin, the director general of the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) and a director in the agency, have admitted to allegations of cornering jobs in the agency.

Jaboin is the Director of Hydro geophysics of the agency.

The pair appeared before the House of Representatives Ad-Hoc committee on Tuesday, August 22.

According to PM News, Nze and Jaboin, they made the confession before the committee investigating the job racketeering during a recent recruitment exercise and the slot allocated to their states and local government areas.

Nze confessed to ceding seven of the 11 employment slots ceded to Abia state to his local government area in the state, Ummonochi.

Jaboin also admitted to ceding three of the seven slots ceded to Borno State to his local government, Askira Uba.

NIHSA DG director confessed to cornering jobs to their local governments

In his reaction to the revelation, Yusuf Gagdi, the committee chairman, lamented that seven of the 11 staff from Abia were from the Ummonochi LGA, the same council where the DG hailed from.

The chairman also picked a hole in the revelation that three of the seven job slots for Borno State are from the Askira Uba LGA, the same council where the Director of Hydrogeophysics of the NIHSA hailed from.

In his decision, Gagdi directed that the DG give the committee a more comprehensive list of staff spread by states and other information.

