Undergraduates and parents in Kaduna state can now heave a sigh of relief following the downward review of school fees

Governor Uba Sani announced the downward review of school fees for tertiary institutions in the state

Uba said the decision came following the outcry over the high charges of tertiary institutions in the state

Kaduna State - Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state, has approved the downward review of school fees for tertiary institutions in the state.

Sani disclosed this in a statement issued via his verified Twitter handle @ubasanius, on Monday, August 21.

Kaduna Governor Uba Sani approves downward review of school fees Photo Credit:@ubasanius

Source: Twitter

Kaduna governor slashes school fees of tertiary institutions

According to the statement, the decision to review the school fees was based on public outcry over the current fees being charged by tertiary institutions in Kaduna State.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“In response to the public outcry over the current fees being charged by tertiary institutions in Kaduna State and its effect on school enrolment and retention, I have approved the downward review of school fees for tertiary institutions in the state”

The governor further explained that the downward review is in line with his commitment to offering palliatives to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal in the country.

He added:

"The welfare of the people is our topmost priority. Our administration shall continue to take all measures necessary to ensure access to free and qualitative education for every child in Kaduna State from primary to secondary school; expand access to higher education; enhance Teachers’ Welfare & Teaching Standards; improve School Infrastructure; build ICT competence in our students from basic education level; and intensify investments in Technical & Vocational Education."

KADUNA STATE UNIVERSITY

- Current Fee: N150,000

- Reduction (%): 30%

- New Fee: N105,000

• NUHU BAMALLI POLYTECHNIC

- Current Fee: N100,000

- Reduction (%): 50%

- New Fee: N50,000

• COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, GIDAN WAYA

- Current Fee: N75,000

- Reduction (%): 50%

- New Fee: N37,500

• SHEHU IDRIS COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND TECHNOLOGY, MAKARFI

HND Courses

- Current Fee: N100,000

- Reduction (%): 30%

-New Fee: N70,000

ND Courses

- Current Fee: N75,000

- Reduction (%): 30%

- New Fee: N52,000

• KADUNA STATE COLLEGE OF NURSING

- Current Fee: N100,000

- Reduction (%): 30%

- New Fee: N70,000

Shehu Sani reacts as Kano governor stops increment of tuition fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the former senator of Kaduna Central District, Shehu Sani, has commended the Kano state government headed by Abba Kabir Yusuf over his recent decision.

Shehu Sani, in a post shared on his Twitter page on Tuesday, August 15, disclosed the decision by Governor Yusuf to stop private and government institutions from increasing school fees.

Sani noted that it is a welcome development and that other state governors should do the same because dollars and petrol issues in the country should not be used as an excuse to bill parents more.

Source: Legit.ng