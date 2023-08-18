The Central Bank of Nigeria has released phone numbers and website for Nigerians to report and check illegal financial operators

These types of illegal financial operators include Ponzi operators like MMM and loan companies

CBN's decision is part of its ongoing efforts to sanitise Nigeria's financial system and ensure citizens money is safe

As part of its efforts to clamp down on illegal financial operators nationwide, the Financial Services Regulation and Coordinating Committee (FSRCC) has teamed up with the National Broadcasting Commission.

The team will be conducting a sensitisation campaign against Illegal Financial Operators (IFOs) in the country

The CBN wants Nigerians to report illegal financial operators Photo credit: KC Nwakalor/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The FSRCC was established by Section 38 of the CBN Act and formally inaugurated by the Governor of the CBN in May 1999.

CBN message to Nigerians

According to a joint statement released on CBN website, titled "Advisory on Illegal Financial Operators, the apex bank explained that the move aims to ensure the credibility of the Nigerian financial system and the safety of Nigerians, Punch reports.

The statement reads:

“The Financial Services Regulation and Coordinating Committee (FSRCC), in collaboration with the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), aims to bring the public's attention to the concerning rise in the activities of Illegal Financial Operators (IFOs).

"These activities pose a significant threat to public confidence and the stability of the Nigerian Financial System.

"Avoid engaging with unlicensed or illegal financial operators. These operators entice and deceive unsuspecting members of the public by promising unusually high investment returns as a trap."

FSRCC wants Nigeria to verify before any investment

The FSRCC also asked Nigerians to ensure due diligence before investing in any company or scheme.

Statement continued:

"Prior to investing, make sure to confirm the licensing status of these companies and schemes by checking the following websites: CBN: https://www.cbn.gov.ng, NAICOM: https://naicom.gov.ng, PenCom: https://www.pencom.gov.ng, SEC: https://sec.gov.ng"

“Public is advised to report any individual or entities suspected to be involved in such nefarious activities to Law enforcement agencies to call us on Tolled line: 0700-225-5226 or Toll-Free Line: 0800-225-5226. FSRCC Direct Line: +234-817-665-6273.

“Member agencies will continue to engage in regular sensitization campaigns on the threats posed by the activities of Illegal Financial Operators"

