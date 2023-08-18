Examination malpractice is an age-long problem, and is not limited to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC)

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) withheld the results of students from several states of the federation who took the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) due to misconduct

Speaking to Legit.ng, an education expert, Prince AbdulMujeeb Adesegun Ogungbayi, said there must be a collective will from Nigerians to effectively tackle the menace

Shomolu, Lagos state - Prince AbdulMujeeb Adesegun Ogungbayi, the board chairman of MIMS Educational Services, on Friday, August 18, said to subdue the menace of examination malpractice, Nigeria must be intentional about "wiping out corruption in totality".

It would be recalled that the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) recently disclosed that out of a total of 1,613,733 candidates that sat for the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), the results of 262,803 candidates are being withheld due to reports of cases of examination malpractice.

WAEC: Expert speaks on sharp practices

A statement on the official Twitter handle of WAEC Nigeria partly reads:

"“Outstanding” mean that some components of the results are missing; however, it will be resolved and processed. While “held” means that the candidate has a pending case due to suspected involvement in examination malpractice."

Reacting to reports of alleged fraudulent practices, Prince Ogungbayi said if Nigerians cannot stop corruption in the country, then they cannot stop WAEC from withholding results annually.

He told Legit.ng:

“The Head of National Office (HNO) of WAEC, Mr. Patrick Areghan has all necessary checks in place that will always unveil the fraudsters among the students.

“Note that the fathers and mothers of corruption in Nigeria of today are also the same parents who are government officials, proprietors, principals and teaching staff, supporting students for malpractices in different schools in Nigeria where results were withheld.

“So, I cannot separate Nigeria's corruption from examination malpractices in a regional exam."

