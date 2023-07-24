Aisha Yesufu has called for the scrapping of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) entrance examination

The examination is for prospective students seeking admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria

Yesufu, who became popular for her contributions to the #BringBackOurGirls movement, described JAMB as “a way of defrauding the masses”

FCT, Abuja - Prominent socio-political activist, Aisha Yesufu, has said the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) should be "scrapped".

Writing on her verified Twitter handle on Saturday, July 22, Yesufu argued that tertiary institutions should be allowed to completely process their admission themselves.

Federal government advised to scrap JAMB. Photo credits: Prof Is'haq O. Oloyede, Jamb official, Aisha Yesufu

Why JAMB should be scrapped: Aisha Yesufu

The 49-year-old maintained that the examination body generating huge funds for Nigeria from sales of Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) forms means it is "overcharging" citizens.

She wrote:

"Let me repeat. If JAMB is generating billions it simply means JAMB is over-charging students.

"Jamb should not be a revenue generating body.

"Infact, JAMB should be scrapped. Let universities do their admission themselves. After all, they now do their own entrance exam."

Source: Legit.ng