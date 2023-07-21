The 140 cut-off mark announced by Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is just a guide for universities

The Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (CVCNUs) said each university and not JAMB will determine the UTME candidates to admit

The Secretary-General of the committee, Professor Yakubu Ochefu said it is impossible for candidates with 140 scores to gain admission into some universities

The Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (CVCNUs) has finally reacted to the 140 cut-off mark announced by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) as a benchmark for university admission.

The Secretary-General of the committee, Professor Yakubu Ochefu, said the 140 cut-off is only a minimum score set by JAMB to serve as a guide for all Nigerian universities and it does so together with other stakeholders.

Vice Chancellors say JAMB’s 140 Cut-Off Mark is just a guide, stating that universities will determine who gain admission or not. Photo Credits: Prof Is'haq O. Oloyede/ JAMB

Source: Facebook

Ochefu made this clarification during an interview with .

He said each university will determine who qualifies for admission from the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates who chose their institution and not JAMB.

Why JAMB set 140 as the cut-off mark

He added that JAMB’s 140 cut-off is simply to “provide a window of opportunity for universities and courses that are less attractive to draw students.

“This is why it is impossible for candidates with such low scores and even 200 to gain admission into some universities, particularly the top-rated ones, notwithstanding the courses they have chosen to study.”

Ochefu further stated that even 200 marks in some universities is for courses that are considered non attractive.

According to him, the heavily subscribed ones such as Law and Medicine will require very high scores.

“So, the JAMB’s 140 general cut off mark is just a guide, each university and particularly courses of study will determine the chances of candidates to qualify for admission.”

