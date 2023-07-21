The House of Representatives has asked JAMB to pardon Mmesoma Ejikeme for manipulating her UTME result

Mmesoma had confessed and apologised to JAMB for manipulating her 2023 UTME result from 249 to 362

The federal lawmakers requested that JAMB lift the three years suspension banning her from writing UTME

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has been urged to lift the three-year suspension ban placed on Ejikeme Mmesoma from sitting the Unified Tartary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The House of Representatives made the call on Wednesday, July 19, following Mmesoma’s confession to having manipulated her UTME result from 249 to 362, TVC New reported.

Forged UTME Result: House of Reps asks JAMB to lift the 3 years ban from writing UTME on Mmesoma Ejikeme. Photo Credit: @jagabanolu

Source: Twitter

Mmesoma apologized throughout the hearing and pleaded with JAMB to reconsider the board’s three-year ban.

The House Ad-hoc Committee, led by Sada Soli, is looking into the suspected manipulation of JAMB facilities in an effort to prevent a similar incident from occurring again.

While Hon. Awaji-Inombek Abiante’s motion asking independent examiners to cross-check Mmesoma’s script was accepted by the House in order to assess the embattled teenager’s UTME score.

