Aminat Yusuf, a law student who graduated with a perfect CGPA of 5.0 from Lagos State University (LASU) advised students on how to pass exams

The overall best-graduating student said students must have interest and passion for their course of study to pass their exams

Yusuf also said students should not wait till the exams period before they start to study and prepare for it

Lagos State University (LASU) overall best-graduating student, Aminat Yusuf, for the 2021/2022 academic session has shared simple ways to pass examinations.

During an interview with BBC Pidgin, Yusuf said the first step to passing exams is to have an interest in the course of study as this is important. She said passion for the course will drive and motivate the person to read and study hard.

LASU’s Best-Graduating Student, Aminat Yusuf says students need to have passion and interest for their course of study. Photo Credit: Lagos State University, Info. Official Page/ Babajide Sanwo-olu

She explained that anything people want to do, especially if it relates to education, you must have passion and enjoy it.

The 23-year-old law graduate encouraged students not to wait till the exam period before they start o study.

She said it is not an easy feat to achieve first class.

Yusuf said the third thing to pass exams is for students to show commitment to study.

She disclosed that she used to read for 18 hours every day and urged them to pray and pray like they won’t read.

She explained that she divides the subjects into three and dedicates six hours to each of them.

Aminat also enjoined students to seek the help of a lecturer or senior student if they don’t understand what they are reading.

She added that she had a plan to graduate with good grades but was surprised by her record-making feat

According to Aminat, her achievement of graduating with a perfect CGPA of 5.0 made her understand that hard pay plus education is not a scam as many people claim

"When I study, I don’t know that it will turn out like this, I just put in all my effort and I pray."

