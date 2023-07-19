Noel Ifeanyi Alumona has been short-listed for the prestigious $100,000 Chegg.org Global Student Prize for 2023

Legit.ng interacted with Ifeanyi, and he said he is thrilled to be listed among the top 50 change-making students globally

Ifeanyi, who is from Enugu state, is the founder of Boys Champion, a non-governmental organisation that teaches young boys to be non-violent

A Nigerian-born student, Noel Ifeanyi Alumona has been short-listed among those who could win the 2023 Chegg.org Global Student Prize.

The prize worth over N79 million ($100,000) is awarded to a student who has touched their communities in impactful ways.

Neol Ifeanyi Alumona is short-listed for the Global Students Prize. Photo credit: Global Teachers Prize.

Source: Original

Ifeanyi is currently a master's degree student at Vanderbilt University, and he is the founder of Boy's Champion, an NGO that teaches boys to shun violence against women.

In a release seen on the website of Global Teacher Prize, the organisers said Ifeanyi has used his NGO to help reorient young people.

Part of the release reads:

"In 2018, he founded Boys Champions – a youth-led nonprofit organization supporting boys and men on their journey to manhood by teaching them positive masculinity and showing them how to relate to women respectfully. Boys Champions also brings books and educational resources to rural communities via a mobile library, with the aim of raising the next generation of future leaders."

Ifeanyi reacts to being short-listed

Reacting to the news that he has been shortlisted for the global prize, Noel told Legit.ng that he is thrilled.

His words:

"I am grateful to Chegg for providing a platform that empowers students like me to showcase our dedication to education, innovation, and positive change. The Global Student Prize has been an inspiring journey, and I am humbled to be part of a group of such talented and passionate individuals from around the world.

"I look forward to the next stage of the competition and the opportunity to share my vision for a better world through education. Together, we can make a positive impact on society and pave the way for a brighter future."

The winner of the prize will be announced in August.

