Mmesoma Ejikeme has finally confessed that she forged her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) examination

An independent committee set up by the Anambra state government revealed the development on Saturday, July 8

The committee made some recommendations to make sure that the 19-year-old manage her life better following the drama

Nnewi, Anambra state - The eight-member panel set up by Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state to investigate the controversies surrounding the results claimed by a candidate in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), Mmesoma Ejikeme, has asked her to apologise to Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The government representatives also said Mmesoma should undergo therapy and counselling, Premium Times reported on Saturday, July 8.

On Friday, July 7, Mmesoma Ejikeme finally owned up to forging her result. Photo credit: Augustine Onyekachukwu Ike

Panel asks Mmesoma Ejikeme to apologise

The eight-page report of the panel also recommended that Mmesoma immediately tender an unreserved written apology to her school (Anglican Girls’ Secondary School, Uruagu Nnewi), and the state government.

Mmesoma had been in the news following her claim that she scored 362 in the UTME, as against 249 which JAMB insisted she scored.

Soludo govt’s panel confirms Mmesoma Ejikeme manipulated UTME result, gives details in 8-page report

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the committee set up by the Anambra state governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, to investigate the circumstances surrounding the alleged forgery of a JAMB result by Mmesoma Joy Ejikeme indicted the suspect of manipulating her examination score result.

In an 8-page report submitted after its findings, the committee said it discovered that the suspect changed her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, result after openly confessing to doing so.

Mmesoma Ejikeme’s school principal reacts as pupil confesses to manipulating UTME score

Legit.ng also reported that the Principal Anglican Girls’ Secondary School, Uruagu, Nnewi, and the Education Secretary — Diocese of Nnewi (Anglican Communion) expressed their disappointment and shock over Mmesoma Ejikeme's confession of faking her UTME result.

The school management's submission was covered in the 8-page report released by Governor Charles Soludo's panel of inquiry.

As reported by The Punch, the panel's report captured the school's reaction.

