The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board has been urged to ensure that the creators of the "JAMB-Funfake" application are arrested and prosecuted according to the law.

Barrister Titilope Anifowoshe made the call in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, while reacting to the recent confession by Mmesoma Ejikeme.

UTME Fraud: What JAMB should do after Mmesoma Ejikeme's confession Photo Credit: JAMB

Source: Twitter

Mmesoma Ejikeme paraded herself as JAMB best UTME student

Mmesoma Ejikeme paraded herself as the overall best candidate in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) when she claimed she scored 362.

But JAMB maintained that her actual score was 249 as against 362 that she claimed, a development that generated lots of controversies among Nigerians.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The controversies made the government of Anambra State set up a panel to investigate the development, and Ejikeme then confessed that she inflated her result from 249 to 362.

In her reaction, Barrister Anifowoshe posited that the development showed that the examination board needs to respond to social media issues, adding that if that had been done earlier, the issue would not have escalated.

Why creators of "JAMB-Funfake" application should be arrested

She also maintained that the creators of the "JAMB-Funfake" application allegedly used to inflate the UTME results must be arrested and prosecuted.

The legal icon explained her two positions below:

"First and foremost, JAMB must fish out and prosecute the creators of the "JAMB-Funfake" app that students used to rig results immediately. They must prosecute perpetrators of fraud and manipulations vigorously as well. This will set an example for others in the future.

"The slow response from JAMB may have accelerated the escalation of the numerous reactions by Nigerians. A quick response is essential for an organisation as high as JAMB, as is an interactive social media response."

Mmesoma Ejikeme: 5 other UTME candidates who inflated their results

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mmesoma Ejikeme, the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidate, who was accused of inflating her score from 249 to 362 by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has generated lots of reactions in the recent time.

Over the year, JAMB has nabbed many candidates over manipulating their UTME results. Still, none of them is as viral as that of Mmesoma Ejikeme, a student of the Anglican Girls Secondary School (AGSS) in Nnewi, Anambra State.

Source: Legit.ng