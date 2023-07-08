JAMB says the Board has been vindicated following the report of the committee of Inquiry, set up by the Anambra Government to look into the Mmesoma saga

In a statement on Saturday, July 8, JAMB maintained that the outcome has further reinforced the position of the Board that its system was not compromised

JAMB spokesperson noted that the Board has built a reputation of credible examinations over the years and cannot afford to fail the nation at this critical juncture of its development

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said the report of the probe panel set up by the Anambra State Government to unravel the true state of Mmesoma Joy Ejikeme’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)’s result has vindicated its board.

Reacting to Mmesoma's confession, JAMB disclosed that its position that the candidate forged the result has finally been confirmed by the panel, Vanguard reported.

JAMB says the Anambra State Government panel of inquiry has vindicated the board. Photo credit: JAMB @JAMBHQ, Mmesoma Ejikeme

Source: Facebook

JAMB reacts to Mmesoma's recent confession of forging her UTME result

JAMB noted that the outcome of the investigative report vindicated its position that Mmesoma forged the UTME result where she scored herself 360.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

To this end, the board, according to the statement by its head of public affairs and protocol, Fabian Benjamin, vowed that it would not relent in its efforts to sanitize the public examination sector, Daily Independent report added.

The statement read in part:

”The report of the Commission of Inquiry set up by the Anambra State Government, an independent and unbiased body, as demanded by some Nigerians to look into the Mmesoma saga, has vindicated the Board. This has further reinforced the position of the Board that its system was not and cannot be compromised.

“It is to be noted that the Board has built a reputation in terms of the conduct of credible examinations over the years and cannot afford to fail the nation at this critical juncture of its development."

Nigerians react as Mmesoma Ejikeme finally admitted to manipulating UTME result

Nigerians have begun to vent their thoughts over the confession of Mmesoma Ejikeme, the teenage girl from Anambra State who allegedly forged her JAMB UTME score from 249 to 362.

On Friday, July 7, the panel of inquiry set up by the Governor of Anambra State, Prof Charles Soludo, released an 8-page report which disclosed that Mmesoma had confessed to her crimes.

The report gave a vivid narration of her confession, the principal's position, and the school management's position.

Oby Ezekwesili reveals position after Mmesoma Ejikeme confessed to manipulating UTME result

The former minister of Education Oby Ezekwesili, said she's satisfied with the Anambra State panel of inquiry findings over the case of Mmesoma Ejikeme, the teenage girl who falsified her JAMB UTME score.

In the report released by the panel of inquiry, it was confirmed that Mmesoma confessed openly that she manipulated her UTME score, as earlier alleged by the examination board.

Ezekwesili, in her reaction to Mmesoma's confession, said she supports the sanction imposed by JAMB on the teenager while urging that she needs proper counselling and not victimisation by the public.

Source: Legit.ng