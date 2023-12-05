Researchers from the University of Abuja (UniAbuja) have won over N3 billion in grants in the year 2023

UNIABUJA Vice Chancellor, Prof Abdul-Rasheed Na’allah said the N3bn was won following their applications to donor agencies for research grants.

Prof Na’allah urged the researchers to continue to show that a world-class university is achievable

FCT, Abuja - The Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja (UniAbuja) Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’allah, said researchers from the university have won over N3 billion in grants in 2023.

Prof Na’allah said the N3bn was won following their applications to donor agencies for research grants, Daily Trust reported.

He made this known during the award ceremony for researchers and authors in Abuja, on Monday, December 4.

The excited VC disclosed that N3 billion was a significant improvement compared to the N1 billion that was won in 2022.

As reported by NAN, he urged the leading researchers to share their experiences with others and support one another to bring in more researchers.

“When you hear information on grants, share it around so more people can participate, this will help the university produce more grant-winning researchers.

“There is no world-class university if there are no world scholars; we must continue to show this nation that a world-class university is achievable and we have achieved it.

“We have made over N3 billion in research grants this year; we are making a mark and we are determined as a university that whatever it will take we must move forward.’’

