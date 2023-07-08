A PDP chieftain, Reno Omokri, has compared the circumstances surrounding Mmesoma Ejikeme's case to that of Peter Obi, the Labour Party Presidential candidate in the last general election

Following the confession of Mmesoma Ejikeme, Omokri said there are 12 similarities between the UTME candidate and Peter Obi.

The PDP chieftain made the comment on the background that both Mmesoma Ejikeme and Peter Obi are from Anambra

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Reno Omokri, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has related the recent revelation by Mmesoma Ejikeme, the candidate of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), who inflated her result from 249 to 362 with Peter Obi.

Peter Obi was the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election and came third during the poll but is currently in court to challenge the outcome of the election.

Omokri reveals 12 similarities Between Peter Obi and Mmesoma Ejikeme Photo Credit: Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

How Peter Obi and Mmesoma Ejikeme are compared

But Mmesoma Ejikeme, a student of the Anglican Girls Secondary School in Nnewi in Anambra state, became popular when she claimed she scored 362 in the 2023 UTME.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

However, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) insisted that Mmesoma Ejikeme manipulated her result to deceive and exploit the public.

Mmesoma Ejikeme eventually confessed to the crime before the investigative panel set up by the Anambra State Government.

Reacting to the confession, the PDP chieftain, Omokri, in a Twitter post, said Mmesoma Ejikeme and Peter Obi have 12 things in common.

The similarities between Peter Obi and Mmesoma Ejikeme

He explained them below:

Obi voted in Anambra. Mmesoma wrote JAMB in Anambra. Obi won Lagos. Mmesoma's 1st, 2nd and 3rd choice of schools are in Lagos. Obi insisted he won #NigerianElections2023. Mmesoma insisted she had the highest JAMB score. Obi claimed to be a youth at 62. Mmesoma claimed to be a minor at 19. Obi blamed INEC glitch. Mmesoma blamed JAMB hitch. Obi did a broadcast vowing to reclaim his mandate. Mmesoma did a broadcast promising that her results were genuine. Mmesoma's daddy said she was always crying over JAMB. Obi cried 'Yes, Daddy' over the election. Obi won 98% of Anambra's votes. The majority of Anambra supported Mmesoma. Obi went on TV to cry. Mmesoma cried on TV. Obi's followers insulted everybody. Mmesoma's supporters attacked everyone. Obi lied that his brewery employs 60% of Anambra people. Mmesoma lied that she was the best pupil in Anambra. IPOB Ezekwesili said the certificate of return given to Tinubu belongs to Obi. IPOB Ezekwesili said the highest score belongs to Mmesoma.

Omokri concluded that:

"Moral of the story: Those who play emotional politics will always end in frustration, while those who play strategic politics will always end in dominion."

He said:

Mmesoma Ejikeme: 5 other UTME candidates who inflated their results

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mmesoma Ejikeme, the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidate, who was accused of inflating her score from 249 to 362 by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has generated lots of reactions in the recent time.

Over the year, JAMB has nabbed many candidates over manipulating their UTME results. Still, none of them is as viral as that of Mmesoma Ejikeme, a student of the Anglican Girls Secondary School (AGSS) in Nnewi, Anambra State.

Source: Legit.ng