Former presidential media aide, Reno Omokri said Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is more efficient than Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

Omokri said maybe JAMB should take over the conduct of general elections from INEC in Nigeria

He stated this while commending the confidence level of the JAMB spokesman, Dr Fabian Benjamin amid Mmesoma Ejikeme's UTME result saga

Former President Goodluck Jonathan's social media aide, Reno Omokri, has thrown a jibe at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), stating that maybe the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) should start conducting elections in Nigeria.

He stated this on Wednesday, July 5 via his Twitter handle @renoomokri while reacting to JAMB spokesman, Dr Fabian Benjamin, who offered ₦1 million to anyone who can prove that the UTME platform suffered a glitch.

The N1 million offer is coming following Mmesoma Ejikeme’s UTME score and JAMB saga.

Omokri, who commended Benjamin’s confidence, added that JAMB is obviously more efficient than INEC

He wrote:

“I must doff my hat to the JAMB spokesman, Dr Fabian Benjamin. Offering ₦1 million to anyone who can substantiate the allegation that JAMB's UTME platform suffered a glitch. What confidence. If only INEC's spokesman could be this confident.

“Maybe we should allow JAMB to conduct future elections in Nigeria. They are way more efficient than INEC!”

