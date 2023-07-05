Prophet Dan Okechukwu Ezeudoka has brought glad tidings for Mmesoma Joy Ejikeme

Ezeudoka's prophecy comes amid social media reactions following a strong allegation against Mmesoma by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB)

JAMB had alleged that Mmesoma doctored her UTME result to lay claim to the highest scorer's position

Nnewi, Anambra state - An Anambra-based cleric, Prophet Dan Okechukwu Ezeudoka, has predicted “extraordinary grace” for Mmesoma Ejikeme, a secondary school student in the state who the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) accused of manipulating her University and Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result.

Speaking to journalists in Nnewi, on Tuesday, July 4, the cleric asked Mmesoma not to panic about her current ordeal.

Prophet Dan Okechukwu Ezeudoka has asked Mmesoma not to panic. Photo credits: Prof Is'haq O. Oloyede, Jamb official

Source: Facebook

JAMB result: 'God wants to use Mmesoma to bless her family', Anambra Cleric

Prophet Ezeudoka said God is using the present drama to uplift the Ejikeme family.

The cleric's words, according to Nigerian Tribune:

"What I see upon you is beyond Africa. The mighty grace upon you is beyond Africa. People will see what they call Grace.

“Mighty favour and grace. Not just grace but extraordinary grace upon you. So, my sister do not panic over what you are seeing or your experiences."

