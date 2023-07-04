Ejikeme Romanus, the father of Mmesoma Ejikeme, said the UTME result JAMB released does not belong to his daughter

He alleged that JAMB deliberately delayed coming out to accuse Mmesoma of falsifying her UTME score

The commercial motorcyclist said JAMB, that ought to celebrate his daughter for coming top is now the one pulling her down

Nnewi, Anambra state - Romanus, the father of Mmesoma Ejikeme, has accused the Joint Administration and Matriculation Board (JAMB) of awarding a wrong score to his daughter.

Ejikeme, who denied plans to seek redress in court, said the 249 that JAMB claimed his daughter scored is not Mmesoma’s result.

Mmesoma’s father says the new score JAMB released is not his daughter's UTME result. Photo Credit: Uche Nworah

While speaking with The Nation, he said JAMB deliberately delayed coming up with the allegations so as to defend itself.

He added that JAMB which ought to award and celebrate his daughter for her exceptional performance are the one pulling her down

"I’m surprised that JAMB kept quiet all these while until now they came up with another result. But what I’ve discovered as a father is that JAMB deliberately delayed coming up with the allegations so as to come up with something they would use to defend themselves.

“The new score they’re claiming my daughter got is not her result. It’s unfortunate that the same people that supposed to offer her an award for coming out top are pulling her down.

“My daughter has been weeping all these while and we’ve been consoling her that nothing is too hard for God to do. She’s not happy that her result was not only altered but she’s being falsely accused for what she did not do.

“How can they accuse my daughter of such allegations when she doesn’t work with JAMB?"

