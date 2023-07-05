Romanus Ejikeme, the father of Ejikeme Mmesoma has appealed to the general public not to allow his daughter's talent to be buried

Mr Ejikeme is still insisting that his daughter never forged her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination result

He said he is a talented singer who won a singing competition in 1996 after which he faced a lot of battles that killed his talent

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Romanus Ejikeme, the father of Ejikeme Mmesoma has revealed that he is a superstar musician.

In an interview with Channels Television, Mr Ejikeme said he won a competitive singing contest in Ibadan, Oyo state, in 1996.

Mr Ejikeme revealed that he is a musician. Photo credit: Twitter/@UchePOkoye and Pulseng.

Source: UGC

According to him, after he won the competition, he was given money which he used to buy his musical instruments.

I'm a musician, Mmesoma's father says

He said he faced a lot of attacks after and his music career suffered because of the battles.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Mr Ejikeme said due to the battles he was facing back then, his mother advised him not to do music again.

He told Channels Television:

"I'm a singer as you people are seeing me. Forget about the Okada issue that they are talking about. In 1996, I went to a singing competition in Oyo state and I came first. I won the singing competition in 1996. They gave me the money that I won and used it to buy musical instruments in 1996. Since then, they began to fight me here and there. My mother said I should not do music again. The same thing is happening to my daughter now."

Mr Ejikeme said Nigeria should not be a talent killer, insisting that his daughter's JAMB result is authentic.

Meanwhile, JAMB has withdrawn the result and banned Mmesoma for three years as a punishment for allegedly forging the result.

The examination body insisted the girl changed her result from 249 to 362.

Umeh Kamsiyochukwu emerges best candidate in 2023 JAMB-UTME

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Umeh Kamsiyochukwu was declared as the girl with the highest JAMB score for 2023.

The girl scored 360 to clinch the top position in the nationwide examination.

Umeh, who is a student of Deeper Life High School, Mowe, is a native of Anambra state.

Source: Legit.ng