Ejikeme Nmesoma will be investigated by security agents over the alleged falsification of her UTME result

JAMB's spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin had accused Ejikem of manually inflating her UTME result from 249 to 362

Benjamin declared Nkechinyere Umeh with a cumulative mark of 360 as the 2023 UTME top scorer

Awka, Anambra state - Commissioner of Education in Anambra state, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, said a panel of inquiry has been instituted into the alleged fake 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) top scorer, Ejikeme Nmesoma.

According to JAMB spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, Ejikeme, a student of Anglican Girls Secondary School Uruagu, Nnewi, manually inflated her result from 249 to 362 to attract a N3million scholarship from Innoson Motors.

Anambra Govt has instituted a panel of inquiry to Investigate Fake 2023 UTME top scorer, Ejikeme Nmesoma. Photo Credit:Charles Chukwuma Soludo/Uche Nworah

Source: Facebook

The Commissioner described the development as very embarrassing, The Nation reported.

In a statement issued on Monday, July 3, Chuma-Udeh, said it is regrettable at a time when Governor Charles Soludo-led administration is repositioning the education sector in the state.

“Security agents are investigating the allegation of falsification of result levelled against Ejikeme Mmesoma, who had earlier been showcased in the social media as having scored the highest.”

Chuma-Udeh said the Anambra government has continued to celebrate Nkechinyere Umeh, who JAMB declared as the top scorer, having scored a cumulative mark of 360 in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME).

She added:

“The JAMB Registrar Prof. Ishaq Oloyede had disclosed in Abuja at the 2023 Policy Meeting for Tertiary Institutions, that Nkechinyere Umeh scored 360 marks to emerge the best.

“A certificate alledged to be fake was presented by Mmesoma Ejikeme, who was earlier paraded as the best in various social media platforms; but security agents are investigating the matter.”

