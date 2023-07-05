Mmesoma Ejikeme has been making the news recently over the argument on whether his 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result is authentic among many Nigerians.

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Body (JAMB) has accused Mmesoma Ejikeme of inflating her UTME results and parading herself as the best candidate in its 2023 exam.

A video of the Anambra-born pupil has gone viral on social media, where she talked about her side of the story and denied the allegation.

In the video, the candidate said she could not forge results, and the recent case made by JAMB has traumatised her.

Details of the controversies surrounding Mmesoma Ejikeme UTME/JAMB results

The video showed the young girl holding her result while explaining what happened.

She insisted that the result she was parading belonged to her; she printed it from the JAMB portal, which is what the board gave her.

But the board said Mmesoma, who was recently awarded N3 million scholarship and celebrated by many for getting the acclaimed highest mark in the 2023 UTME, falsified her result.

What is the real score of Mmesoma Ejikeme in 2023 UTME/JAMB?

According to JAMB, Mmesoma actual scored is 249 as against the 362 that she claimed she has scored.

Below is the image of the result as released by JAMB.

However, JAMB spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, in an interview, disclosed three security features that come UTME result slip.

The major security feature to identify original JAMB, UTME result

They are:

QR Code

This is the code that anyone can scan and it will bring out the details and information of the true owner of the results.

After scanning the QR Code on the result that Mmesoma Ejikeme was holding on Channels, it brought out another person's information.

Photo

Benjamin also disclosed that every UTME result slip always come with photos of the candidate on the top side of the slip.

He argued that the result Mmesoma Ejikeme was parading on social media did not have her photo on the top side of the slip.

Watermark registration number

The JAMB spokesperson maintained that the registration numbers of every UTME candidates are watermarked on the original result slips they printed from the board website.

Benjamin challenged everyone to visit asked their wards who wrote JAMB to check the result they are holding and compare it with that of Mmesoma Ejikeme.

See the image of the original result Mmesoma Ejikeme presented below:

See video of the Benjamin's interview on Channels TV here:

JAMB says Investigation completed on Mmesoma Ejikeme UTME Result

Legit.ng earlier reported that JAMB registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, has disclosed that an investigation has been concluded on the result falsification case against Mmesoma Ejikeme.

Mmesoma Ejikeme was accused of inflating her 2023 UTME/JAMB, an allegation she has denied even as JAMB continue to pour out its evidence.

Oloyede said he informed the former minister of education, Obi Ezekwesili, about the high-level of scam that the girl was involved in.

